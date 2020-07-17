Man killed in head-on crash near North Platte, sheriff says
Man killed in head-on crash near North Platte, sheriff says

NORTH PLATTE — A driver was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. 30 just west of North Platte, officials there said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Douglas Thompson, 33, of North Platte, was westbound on the highway when he attempted to pass another car and collided head-on with a southbound SUV, investigators said.

Three people in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, officials said. The sheriff’s office noted that all three were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Thompson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, investigators said.

