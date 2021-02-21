 Skip to main content
Man killed in head-on collision with snowplow near Fremont
Man killed in head-on collision with snowplow near Fremont

One person was killed and another sustained serious injuries after a head-on crash near Fremont on Sunday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff's Office and the Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department responded to the accident about 1 mile east of Cedar Bluffs on Nebraska 109.

A 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by a 69-year-old man from Fremont, crossed over the highway's center line traveling westbound and struck a John Deer 770 road grader traveling eastbound. The road grader was being used as a snowplow and was driven by a 64-year-old man employed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, according to the sheriff's office. The roads were snow covered at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The names of both people have not yet been released. 

Husker News