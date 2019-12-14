Man killed in crash near Mead identified

Officials have identified the man who was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on an icy highway north of Mead.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jose Sergio Rodas, of Sioux City, Iowa, died when the Ford pickup he was riding went out of control on icy pavement, crossed into the path of an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee and struck the SUV about 1¾ miles north of Mead on U.S. 77.

Rodas was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, 64-year-old Kristen Kusik, of Lincoln, was transported to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Nicolas G. Leon, of Sergent Bluff, Iowa, was transported to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. A passenger in the back seat, 34-year-old Anevol Hernandez, of Sioux City, Iowa, was treated and released.

The sheriff's office said seat belts were used and that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

