Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Trenton

An officer-involved shooting in southwest Nebraska early Tuesday morning sent one man to a Lincoln hospital for treatment.

Around 1:10 a.m., the Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a man shooting a gun near a home in Trenton, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, and deputies arrived about 20 minutes later.

Deputies requested assistance around 1:42 a.m., advising that shots had been fired. The man was injured after being struck; no officers were injured.

The man was initially brought to a hospital in McCook before being flown to a Lincoln hospital for further treatment, according to the State Patrol. He is in stable condition.

Charges for the initial incident are pending with the Hitchcock County Attorney.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office.

