Man gets probation in vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed 4 people
  • Updated
Court

Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez (center) looks on during a hearing in Keith County District Court Tuesday morning. He pleaded no contest to an amended count of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2017 vehicle-motorcycle crash outside Ogallala that killed four people. Seated to the right of Cisneros-Hernandez is his attorney, Gary J. Krajewski. To Cisneros-Hernandez’s left is a court-appointed interpreter. 

 Ken Lipp, Keith County News

OGALLALA — A 24-year-old Kansas man was sentenced to four years' probation Friday in a 2017 vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed four people.

Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez was also ordered to serve 400 hours of community service as part of the sentence handed down by Judge Michael Piccolo in Keith County District Court.

Cisneros-Hernandez pleaded no contest on Feb. 4 to one amended felony charge of motor vehicle homicide that covers all four victims.

Man charged in deaths of 4 motorcycle riders

He could have been sentenced to up to three years in prison.

According to court documents, the 2002 Ford Escape he was driving on July 1, 2017, crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26 near mile marker 136 just outside Ogallala and struck a pair of motorcycles.

Four people died: Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford, Iowa; and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cisneros-Hernandez told investigators he was traveling on about an hour of sleep after his work shift in Sidney, Montana, and was heading home to Liberal, Kansas.

