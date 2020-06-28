Man gets probation in vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed 4 people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OGALLALA — A 24-year-old Kansas man was sentenced to four years' probation Friday in a 2017 vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed four people.

Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez was also ordered to serve 400 hours of community service as part of the sentence handed down by Judge Michael Piccolo in Keith County District Court.

Cisneros-Hernandez pleaded no contest on Feb. 4 to one amended felony charge of motor vehicle homicide that covers all four victims.

He could have been sentenced to up to three years in prison.

According to court documents, the 2002 Ford Escape he was driving on July 1, 2017, crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26 near mile marker 136 just outside Ogallala and struck a pair of motorcycles.

Four people died: Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford, Iowa; and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cisneros-Hernandez told investigators he was traveling on about an hour of sleep after his work shift in Sidney, Montana, and was heading home to Liberal, Kansas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 10