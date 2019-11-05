NEBRASKA CITY — An Omaha man has been imprisoned for the crash deaths of a woman and her 15-year-old stepdaughter in Otoe County.
Court records say 55-year-old Ricky Anthony was sentenced Monday in Nebraska City to 20 to 40 years and was credited for 380 days already served. He'd pleaded no contest to two counts of felony vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three related charges in exchange for Anthony's pleas.
Rachel Curry, 32, and 15-year-old Chloe Curry died on Oct. 21 last year after their pickup collided with an SUV on U.S. 75 near Nebraska City. Authorities say it occurred after Anthony's SUV swerved into oncoming traffic.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Rachel Curry's husband, Michael Curry, was driving the pickup. He was treated at CHI St. Mary's in Nebraska City.
Authorities say Anthony received a ride from the crash scene and was later found in Falls City, where he'd been staying temporarily.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: MCGUIRE, DEANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 17:34:19 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: VANDERSLICE, PETER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1966 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 15:56:11 Charges: DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: BONNEAU, BRUCE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1982 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 15:34:17 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: LEMON, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 14:47:41 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 1 MISD(M2) (M2) DUI-ALCOHOL-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: WILLS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1984 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 14:06:28 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: VARELA, ASHLEY Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 10/07/1994 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 13:57:29 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: RUSSELL, JORDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/22/1989 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 13:19:22 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: NUNEZ, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/08/1976 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 13:17:44 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: ARKULARI, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/30/1977 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 12:11:38 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: HILLARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1995 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 11:18:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) NO BICYCLE LIGHT (I) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) VIOLATE AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: CHANMYNARATH, VANESSA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/17/1986 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 10:25:14 Charges: DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: MORROW, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1990 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 09:14:55 Charges: TAMPER WITH WITNESS/INFORMANT/JUROR (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: RASP, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1965 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 09:12:21 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: GRUMMERT, LORI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/03/1969 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 08:04:54 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: TUCKER, TERRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1961 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 05:36:48 Charges: DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: PALOMO, VINCENT Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1997 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 04:09:12 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: MADISON, DARYLLE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/23/1986 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 01:07:33 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: LEIBEL, JOEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/13/1984 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 22:21:07 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: SUNDERMAN, LINDSAY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1990 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 21:58:11 Charges: VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: WALLA, TREVOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/10/1980 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 21:20:39 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: RONDEAU, TEVIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 04/15/1993 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 17:58:12 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: DELANO, MYA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/30/2000 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 12:04:15 Charges: BURGLARY (F3) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: VOGT, BRITTANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/12/1996 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 10:29:28 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: JERGENSEN, BRANDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/14/1994 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 05:27:41 Charges: STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: OCKINGA, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/05/1991 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 03:58:56 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: HIETBRINK, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1970 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 03:21:39 Charges: STRADDLING LANE LINES (I) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: GASPER, MICHAEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1962 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 01:56:00 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: TUCKER, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1978 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 01:05:26 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: WATTS, JERRAD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/10/1986 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 01:05:00 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: CASTILLO, SONJA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/23/1990 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 23:36:54 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: BRANDENBURG, EVAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/12/1997 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 23:27:50 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: VOLKART, TY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/21/1977 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 15:27:26 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-05-2019
Last, First Name: ERICKSON, DIANA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/11/1959 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 14:25:54 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.