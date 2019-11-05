{{featured_button_text}}

NEBRASKA CITY — An Omaha man has been imprisoned for the crash deaths of a woman and her 15-year-old stepdaughter in Otoe County.

Court records say 55-year-old Ricky Anthony was sentenced Monday in Nebraska City to 20 to 40 years and was credited for 380 days already served. He'd pleaded no contest to two counts of felony vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three related charges in exchange for Anthony's pleas.

Rachel Curry, 32, and 15-year-old Chloe Curry died on Oct. 21 last year after their pickup collided with an SUV on U.S. 75 near Nebraska City. Authorities say it occurred after Anthony's SUV swerved into oncoming traffic.

Rachel Curry's husband, Michael Curry, was driving the pickup. He was treated at CHI St. Mary's in Nebraska City.

Authorities say Anthony received a ride from the crash scene and was later found in Falls City, where he'd been staying temporarily.

