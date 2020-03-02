Man changing oil pinned under car when jack slips in Louisville, sheriff says

A 46-year-old Louisville man was flown to Omaha to be treated for his injuries after he was pinned under a vehicle Sunday night.
In a press release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said Guy Carriger had been changing oil in a driveway in Louisville shortly after 6 p.m. when the jack slipped out of place, pinning him. A juvenile in the home heard Carriger yelling for help and ran to nearby Gambino’s Pizza, where someone called 911.
He said Carriger was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries. His condition was unknown Monday morning.