You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man changing oil pinned under car when jack slips in Louisville, sheriff says
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Man changing oil pinned under car when jack slips in Louisville, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}

A 46-year-old Louisville man was flown to Omaha to be treated for his injuries after he was pinned under a vehicle Sunday night.

In a press release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said Guy Carriger had been changing oil in a driveway in Louisville shortly after 6 p.m. when the jack slipped out of place, pinning him. A juvenile in the home heard Carriger yelling for help and ran to nearby Gambino’s Pizza, where someone called 911.

He said Carriger was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries. His condition was unknown Monday morning.

Motorcyclist dies, passenger hurt in crash with pickup truck
1 person killed, 3 injured in Burt County crash, State Patrol says
Emergency logo 2016
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News