Man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police arrested a 26-year-old Polk man accused of shooting his former roommate Thursday night.

Alexander Babella, 26, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting Levi Kullums, 23, at a residence in Grand Island.

Police called to the scene at 11:23 p.m. found Kullums with gunshot wounds to the hand and stomach. 

Police say he was shot following a verbal altercation between the men, who had been sharing the house until recently.

Babella was not at the house when officers arrived, but they found him walking nearby a short time later. He was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Kullums' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Alexander Babella
