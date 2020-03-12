You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested following gunshots that led to lockout at Fairbury schools
Man arrested following gunshots that led to lockout at Fairbury schools

A man was arrested in Fairbury following a report of gunshots Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving a call about shots fired at a Fairbury home at about 11:20 a.m., Jefferson County deputies established a perimeter and notified Fairbury Public Schools, which went into lockout.

Deputies found Trace Peters, 21, hiding in a garage near the home. He was taken into custody without incident, Sheriff Nels Sorensen said, adding that deputies discovered a pistol hidden in the garage along with meth on Peters.

Shots fired, shells recovered in north Lincoln

The pistol had a defaced serial number and was recovered along with four shell casings.

Peters was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm and flight to avoid arrest. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

