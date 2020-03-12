Man arrested following gunshots that led to lockout at Fairbury schools

A man was arrested in Fairbury following a report of gunshots Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
After receiving a call about shots fired at a Fairbury home at about 11:20 a.m., Jefferson County deputies established a perimeter and notified Fairbury Public Schools, which went into lockout.
Deputies found Trace Peters, 21, hiding in a garage near the home. He was taken into custody without incident, Sheriff Nels Sorensen said, adding that deputies discovered a pistol hidden in the garage along with meth on Peters.
The pistol had a defaced serial number and was recovered along with four shell casings.
Peters was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm and flight to avoid arrest. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail.
