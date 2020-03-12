Man arrested following gunshots that led to lockout at Fairbury schools

A man was arrested in Fairbury following a report of gunshots Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving a call about shots fired at a Fairbury home at about 11:20 a.m., Jefferson County deputies established a perimeter and notified Fairbury Public Schools, which went into lockout.

Deputies found Trace Peters, 21, hiding in a garage near the home. He was taken into custody without incident, Sheriff Nels Sorensen said, adding that deputies discovered a pistol hidden in the garage along with meth on Peters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pistol had a defaced serial number and was recovered along with four shell casings.

Peters was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm and flight to avoid arrest. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

Today's Lancaster County jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.