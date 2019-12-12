Man armed with ax and crowbar accused of assaulting officers with his own blood
View Comments
topical

Man armed with ax and crowbar accused of assaulting officers with his own blood

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 62-year-old man who walked into Fairbury city offices with an ax and a crowbar on Tuesday threatening city officials has been arrested, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

When Gerald A. Meyer discovered who he was looking for wasn't there, he said he'd go to the Jefferson County Courthouse to find one of the county officials there.

Deputies located Meyer at the corner of Fifth and E streets with the crowbar and ax. They twice used a Taser when Meyer did not follow commands, according to a press release.

While being taken into custody, Meyer threw his own blood into the face of one of the responding deputies, hitting the deputy in the eye, the sheriff's office said.

Meyer was charged with terroristic threats, assault on a police officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Today's jail mugshots

Gerald Meyer

Gerald A. Meyer

 Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News