Mahoney Aquatic Center to close Labor Day because of lifeguard shortage
053021-travel-mahoneygallery16.JPG

The Family Aquatic Center at Mahoney State Park is a popular stop during the summer months.

 MATT MILLER

Mahoney State Park's aquatic center will be closed on Labor Day due to a lifeguard shortage.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials warned that there may be additional wait times over the holiday weekend in other areas due to overall staff shortages at the park.

Parks administrator Jim Swenson said they are trying to meet the public's expectations for the fall and winter programming given the current staffing situation.

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

