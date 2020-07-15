Louisville's floating playground to reopen Friday

The 130-by-130-foot floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will reopen Friday, but will operate at half-capacity, allowing 55 people at a time.
The playground, about 40 miles northeast of Lincoln, opened two summers ago and includes trampolines, towers, hurdles, domes, a half-pipe, wiggle bridge, flip tube, monkey bars, rodeo slide and climbing structures.
It’s held in place by nearly 60 half-ton anchors in Lake No. 2, where the depth ranges from 20 to 25 feet. So life jackets are required, and provided, and will be disinfected between users.
The playground will be open daily, except for Tuesdays, through mid-August. Admission is $18 for guests 13 and older and $13 for users 6-12 for a 90-minute session. Sessions begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Children under 6 will not be admitted, and users must know how to swim.
Details: OutdoorNebraska.org/FloatingPlayground.
First venture park features — ropes course, 'glamping,' floating playground — to open this year at Nebraska state parks
