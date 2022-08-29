Louisville's floating playground closed for season

Louisville State Recreation Area officials had hoped to have the park's damaged floating playground back in business more than a week ago.

But now it’s closed for the season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Monday.

On Aug. 11, vandals punctured eight of the park’s 70 inflatables, partially submerging them in Lake No. 2. While employees were inspecting and fixing those pieces, they found additional damage —and they don’t have time to make all the necessary repairs, the commission said.

They’re also examining the cause of the additional damage to prevent it from happening again.

The floating playground at the park about 40 miles northeast of Lincoln opened in 2018 as part of the commission’s $35 million Venture Parks initiative, designed to draw new visitors to state parks and recreation areas.

And it became a popular attraction, routinely drawing up to 300 people a day. The park’s other water features — paddle boards, water bikes and kayak rentals — are still available.