 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Louisville's floating playground closed for season

  • 0

Louisville State Recreation Area officials had hoped to have the park's damaged floating playground back in business more than a week ago.

But now it’s closed for the season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Monday.

Floating Playground

The 130-foot-by-130-foot floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area was damaged by vandals Aug. 11, and will remain closed for the season.

On Aug. 11, vandals punctured eight of the park’s 70 inflatables, partially submerging them in Lake No. 2. While employees were inspecting and fixing those pieces, they found additional damage —and they don’t have time to make all the necessary repairs, the commission said.

They’re also examining the cause of the additional damage to prevent it from happening again.

The floating playground at the park about 40 miles northeast of Lincoln opened in 2018 as part of the commission’s $35 million Venture Parks initiative, designed to draw new visitors to state parks and recreation areas.

People are also reading…

And it became a popular attraction, routinely drawing up to 300 people a day. The park’s other water features — paddle boards, water bikes and kayak rentals — are still available.

Vandals sink pieces of Louisville park's popular floating playground
Indian Cave's main attraction accessible again, three years after landslide damage
'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese astronauts successfully germinate and grow new plants in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News