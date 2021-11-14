Lost tooth found in Friend

Shana Glover’s phone rang Tuesday, a few days after slipping her Friend city utilities payment into the drop box at city hall.

Mallory Erwin, deputy city clerk, was on the other end.

“She said, ‘I think this is going to be a really weird conversation.’”

Erwin explained. Bills are due on the 15th, so she had a healthy stack of envelopes to go through this week. Tuesday morning, as she was opening Glover’s, she found something more than a check.

“She said, ‘A tooth.’ I said, ‘A real tooth?’ She said, ‘Yes, a real tooth.’”

After they finished laughing, Erwin asked if the tooth fairy needed it back. Glover didn’t think so; her 11-year-old son hadn’t lost a tooth lately.

But he’s not the only boy in her house, which is often filled with his friends. So she thought: Maybe it’s one of theirs?

The only plausible explanation: Her son told her that when students lose a tooth at school, they put it in an envelope and send it home. That envelope could have been mixed in with other empty envelopes. But her son didn’t remember losing one at school.