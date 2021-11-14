 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lost tooth found in Friend
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lost tooth found in Friend

  • 0
Lost tooth in Friend

Shana Glover has no idea how a tooth ended up with her utilities payment.

 Courtesy photo

Shana Glover’s phone rang Tuesday, a few days after slipping her Friend city utilities payment into the drop box at city hall.

Mallory Erwin, deputy city clerk, was on the other end.

“She said, ‘I think this is going to be a really weird conversation.’”

Erwin explained. Bills are due on the 15th, so she had a healthy stack of envelopes to go through this week. Tuesday morning, as she was opening Glover’s, she found something more than a check.

“She said, ‘A tooth.’ I said, ‘A real tooth?’ She said, ‘Yes, a real tooth.’”

After they finished laughing, Erwin asked if the tooth fairy needed it back. Glover didn’t think so; her 11-year-old son hadn’t lost a tooth lately.

But he’s not the only boy in her house, which is often filled with his friends. So she thought: Maybe it’s one of theirs?

The only plausible explanation: Her son told her that when students lose a tooth at school, they put it in an envelope and send it home. That envelope could have been mixed in with other empty envelopes. But her son didn’t remember losing one at school.

How to help the Lincoln Bike Kitchen turn gently used bikes into two-wheeled holiday surprises

“He wasn’t quite sure. It was just one of those weird, random things.”

Weird enough that she asked Erwin for a photo of the tooth and envelope, and she posted the story on the Facebook page Nebraska through the lens.

“So Friend parents, if your child has been to my house and they're missing a tooth, it’s at the city office.”

Hope for hemp: Lincoln-area farm trying to reshape Nebraska ag

No parents bit, but more than 2,600 people liked her post, and 150 people shared it.

The tooth remained at the city office this week.

“I was hoping someone would claim it,” Erwin said. “I don’t know what to do with the tooth now.”

Where the coyotes roam in Lincoln – Map plots 254 sightings in city
With two dozen artists, South of Downtown group to host in-person, online Holiday Makers Market

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News