Longtime State Patrol dispatcher dies of cancer

The Nebraska State Patrol is mourning a longtime dispatcher who died of cancer.

Barbara Klinetobe worked for the State Patrol for 40 years out of Troop A in Omaha.

"Yesterday, she was asked if she had a message she wanted delivered to her troopers. She answered, 'I will watch over them,'" according to a State Patrol Facebook post Monday.

On March 25, troopers there rallied behind her, honoring her with an escort as she moved from Methodist Hospital to hospice. Video of the tribute, posted on Twitter, got more than 26,000 views.

In posts Monday, troopers, fellow dispatchers and friends remembered her and posted their thanks for her calming voice, dedicated service and friendship.

