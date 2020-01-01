Long-term detour while washed-out bridge is rebuilt frustrates drivers near Columbus

COLUMBUS — Retired DMV worker and Navy veteran Mike Schwartzer goes into Columbus on a regular basis and has been detoured for the past nine months after the Shell Creek (Monastery) bridge was washed out in the March flooding.
“All the people from Leigh, Creston, Clarkson (and) Dodge, all these people that go to work and go to school in Columbus, it’s been a real hardship for them since March 15 when it washed out,” Schwartzer said of the bridge north of Lake North.
“The detour is only a couple of miles out of our way, but we’ve had two windshields nicked and had to replace one from meeting all of the traffic on that gravel road.”
Schwartzer talked to the Platte County board recently, saying he and others are worried about the slow progress on the bridge and what he perceived to be a lackadaisical approach on the part of the contractors assigned to the project.
“It washed out March 15 and nothing really happened until Aug. 6.”
District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss had been in contact with Schwartzer and other concerned residents. He said he doesn’t really like to make excuses as to why the bridge hasn’t been completed by its target of the end of 2019.
But he said three factors affected when construction got started and caused delays. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asked JMN Construction, the contractor assigned to the project, to dig a diversion to allow water from Shell Creek to continue to flow through.
“That was something that wasn’t originally one of the provisions in the contract. That took about three to four weeks," Liss said.
In addition, the sheer number of projects throughout Nebraska made it difficult for companies to provide material for bridge girders. The proper materials didn’t get to the contractor until early November, when construction was supposed to be well underway.
Finally, an accident in November caused a mandatory delay in construction, because OSHA investigated.
Liss said a meeting between engineers, JMN Construction and other members of the Platte County board is scheduled for Jan. 7 to discuss how many days workers have been on the job, something that has been a sticking point with Schwartzer and others.
“There were two weeks in November where they only worked three days,” Schwartzer said. “The week before Thanksgiving, we had beautiful weather, (but) they only worked Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. I think they dragged their feet a little bit.”
He added: “All I would like to see is (for) them to follow through, get a schedule and stick to it. For a realistic opening day, is February too much to ask?”
Liss said he understands exactly where concerned residents are coming from and is hopeful for a quick resolution to the bridge project in the new year.
“It’s very important,” Liss said. “I’d like to see that bridge put back into action as fast as we can get it done.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.