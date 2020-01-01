Long-term detour while washed-out bridge is rebuilt frustrates drivers near Columbus

COLUMBUS — Retired DMV worker and Navy veteran Mike Schwartzer goes into Columbus on a regular basis and has been detoured for the past nine months after the Shell Creek (Monastery) bridge was washed out in the March flooding.

“All the people from Leigh, Creston, Clarkson (and) Dodge, all these people that go to work and go to school in Columbus, it’s been a real hardship for them since March 15 when it washed out,” Schwartzer said of the bridge north of Lake North.

“The detour is only a couple of miles out of our way, but we’ve had two windshields nicked and had to replace one from meeting all of the traffic on that gravel road.”

Schwartzer talked to the Platte County board recently, saying he and others are worried about the slow progress on the bridge and what he perceived to be a lackadaisical approach on the part of the contractors assigned to the project.

“It washed out March 15 and nothing really happened until Aug. 6.”

District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss had been in contact with Schwartzer and other concerned residents. He said he doesn’t really like to make excuses as to why the bridge hasn’t been completed by its target of the end of 2019.