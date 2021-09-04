 Skip to main content
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites public to flood mitigation meeting
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites public to flood mitigation meeting

Salt Creek Flooding

LINCOLN, NEB - 06/11/2015 Salt Creek swells as it flows northeast under I-180 north of downtown Lincoln on Thursday, June 11, 2015, after recent storms moved through the area. MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star

 MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star

The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities department will hold a virtual public meeting focused on flood mitigation.

The meeting, held from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 8, will cover the Flood Mitigation Master Plan, which aims to reduce risks for human safety, properties, businesses and the environment that future floods may bring. The plan includes input from the state and federal government as well as the community.

For more information and the link to the meeting, visit lincoln.ne.gov/FloodMitigation.

Small Louisiana towns bear brunt of hurricane

LAPLACE, La. — Debbie Greco and her family cowered on a stairway landing as Hurricane Ida sent 4 feet of muddy water rushing into her home in LaPlace along the west side of Lake Pontchartrain.

