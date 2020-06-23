Lincoln residents among those lending aid after fireworks-carrying truck crashes with SUV

After the crash, Darwin Philips and James Schwartztrauber, both of Lincoln, ran to the wreckage.

Via Facebook, Philips said the semi driver jumped out of the flaming cab and started screaming that he had explosives in the trailer, which turned out to be fireworks. Philips said fuel was everywhere under the SUV and he and Schwartztrauber pulled Trevor Janke — whom he described as unresponsive — from the vehicle.

Philips told the Fremont Tribune that he and Schwartztrauber declined to be interviewed. They’ve spoken with family members and an accident victim.

“They all have expressed their gratitude and it was more than they needed to do,” Philips said. “We wish the couple a speedy and full recovery.”

The Garretsons had been eastbound on County Road F when the crash happened.

Another semi, also eastbound, was in front of them, Bailey said.

Bailey said the Jankes had been pulled out of the SUV and were on the northwest corner of the intersection when she reached the scene.

“About the time I asked Carolyn if she was OK, the fireworks started going off in the trailer,” Garretson said.

She decided to get them further away from the scene.