Lincoln residents among those lending aid after fireworks-carrying truck crashes with SUV
FREMONT -- At first, Bailey Garretson just thought she was hearing fireworks.

The young Clarkson woman didn’t know there'd been a crash at County Road F and U.S. 77 south of Uehling.

Then Garretson and her mom, Darla, saw smoke.

And the smoke got darker.

As they neared the intersection, Bailey said they could see a semi-trailer truck on fire in the middle of the roadway. First responders hadn’t yet arrived when Darla stopped her SUV and Bailey jumped out to see if she could help.

On Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol was continuing to investigate a crash that involved a semi hauling fireworks and an SUV.

The crash, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday, left three people injured. When troopers arrived at the scene, the semi was fully engulfed in flames with fireworks exploding inside the trailer.

Semi Fire

A screen shot of a video shows fireworks ignite after a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and an SUV on Saturday morning at County Road F and U.S. Highway 77, south of Uehling.

Witnesses had been able to get people involved in the crash out of their vehicles, the State Patrol said.

Trevor and Carolyn Janke of Elkhorn, who were in the SUV, were transported by rescue vehicles to Methodist Fremont Health. Trevor Janke, 31, was later flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional treatment.

The semi driver, Steven Allen, of El Paso, Texas, was treated at the scene.

After the crash, Darwin Philips and James Schwartztrauber, both of Lincoln, ran to the wreckage.

Via Facebook, Philips said the semi driver jumped out of the flaming cab and started screaming that he had explosives in the trailer, which turned out to be fireworks. Philips said fuel was everywhere under the SUV and he and Schwartztrauber pulled Trevor Janke — whom he described as unresponsive — from the vehicle.

Semi Fire

The cab and trailer of a semi truck is shown after a collision involving the truck and an SUV on Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 77 and County Road F, south of Uehling.

Philips told the Fremont Tribune that he and Schwartztrauber declined to be interviewed. They’ve spoken with family members and an accident victim.

“They all have expressed their gratitude and it was more than they needed to do,” Philips said. “We wish the couple a speedy and full recovery.”

The Garretsons had been eastbound on County Road F when the crash happened.

Another semi, also eastbound, was in front of them, Bailey said.

Bailey said the Jankes had been pulled out of the SUV and were on the northwest corner of the intersection when she reached the scene.

“About the time I asked Carolyn if she was OK, the fireworks started going off in the trailer,” Garretson said.

She decided to get them further away from the scene.

“I had mom pull her vehicle up closer, around that truck and trailer that was parked (on County Road F), and helped Carolyn and Trevor to the other end of the car so they were away from the fireworks,” Bailey said.

They encouraged Carolyn to keep talking to Trevor and keep him responding to her. Bailey said Trevor had cuts on his face. He had a cut on the back of his head.

By that point, the fireworks were loud.

Law enforcement, including the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, and rescue squad personnel began arriving at the scene and the Jankes were taken to Fremont.

No other accident details were available from the State Patrol as the investigation continued.

