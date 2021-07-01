Lincoln rescuer reflects on Surfside condo collapse as search efforts remain paused

As the desperate search for survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse came to a sudden pause early Thursday morning, the chief of Nebraska’s Task Force 1 paused, too, reflecting on the week behind him and the work ahead.
Brad Thavenet, the only member of Nebraska's Urban Search and Rescue crew dispatched to the collapse sight in Florida, has responded to disasters before. He was in Houston for Hurricane Harvey. He was on hand for Hurricane Maria. He has dealt with the mental grind that comes with 12-hour shifts in the heart of calamity.
"We work a lot of our career kind of under the gun," Thavenet said in a Zoom news conference on Thursday.
Four days after he landed in Surfside to join the Federal Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team, Thavenet is bearing the mental toll that accompanies disaster response. There's a sign posted at the site, Thavenet said, to remind rescuers what day it is as they tend to a collapse that has left at least 18 people dead and as many as 145 unaccounted for.
"It's kind of like Groundhog Day," he said. "You kind of start and end, and the next thing you know, eight hours have just transpired and you can't recall exactly what you just did as you're pulled from one meeting to a briefing to a decision-making.
"It's more of a mental strain."
Thavenet was dispatched to Surfside to work in a command position, helping Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Officials to manage the roughly 1,000 first responders who had worked around the clock to sift through a jungle of concrete and metal left in the wake of the condominium's partial collapse.
Search efforts took an extended pause for the first time at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Thavenet said, as a shift in the rubble threatened to destabilize the remaining structure.
Chief Alan Cominsky of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had declined to guess when rescue operations might continue at the site, but Thavenet said he was hopeful they would resume by Thursday evening.
The disaster site in Surfside is unlike any event Thavenet has ever responded to, he said, noting the condensed, stationary nature of the condominium and the challenges surrounding the partial collapse.
Thavenet said the site is technically considered a crime scene, one with dire consequences hanging over it, as seasonal rains continue to add water weight to the rubble and Tropical Storm Elsa inches closer to the peninsula.
For rescuers and operators, the relentless tempo of the operation can be taxing, Thavenet said. As they battle lightning delays and mounds of rubble, they battle logistics, too. The hum of trucks transporting rubble away from the site is as constant as the bulldozers and cranes moving debris from a mountainous pile of it.
Health concerns, too, are abound. COVID-19 remains a factor, Thavenet said, as hundreds of operators gather in a confined space. Rescues wear masks as a precaution against both the virus and inhaling the dust that lingers near the collapse site.
There are physicians on hand. There are daily medical checks and debriefings. But still, there is physical and mental exhaustion, Thavenet said. And there are at least three weeks left in rescue operations — a mission that the Nebraska chief said won't stop until the rubble is clear, until everyone is accounted for.
"And you calculate in the heat, humidity, close quarters and all the ambient noise that's going on and you try to process and all that," he said. "Everybody's aware and in tune to what it takes."
