Lincoln rescuer reflects on Surfside condo collapse as search efforts remain paused

As the desperate search for survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse came to a sudden pause early Thursday morning, the chief of Nebraska’s Task Force 1 paused, too, reflecting on the week behind him and the work ahead.

Brad Thavenet, the only member of Nebraska's Urban Search and Rescue crew dispatched to the collapse sight in Florida, has responded to disasters before. He was in Houston for Hurricane Harvey. He was on hand for Hurricane Maria. He has dealt with the mental grind that comes with 12-hour shifts in the heart of calamity.

"We work a lot of our career kind of under the gun," Thavenet said in a Zoom news conference on Thursday.

Four days after he landed in Surfside to join the Federal Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team, Thavenet is bearing the mental toll that accompanies disaster response. There's a sign posted at the site, Thavenet said, to remind rescuers what day it is as they tend to a collapse that has left at least 18 people dead and as many as 145 unaccounted for.

"It's kind of like Groundhog Day," he said. "You kind of start and end, and the next thing you know, eight hours have just transpired and you can't recall exactly what you just did as you're pulled from one meeting to a briefing to a decision-making.