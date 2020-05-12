You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Premium Poultry reports new COVID-19 cases
Perdue Visit Nebraska

Workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont in December.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Lincoln Premium Poultry has reported an additional 12 cases of COVID-19 among its employees, bringing the plant's total to 40 cases.

While in many cases health departments are not reporting numbers of cases linked to businesses, the Costco chicken processing plant in Fremont is self-reporting its numbers. One employee with a pre-existing health condition made worse by COVID-19 died in early May.

“We will continue to do everything we can to protect our team members.” spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said in a news release. “We believe the efforts we have undertaken within our facility has helped us keep the numbers manageable, but we also recognize that much of this is out of our control.”

The plant allows for employees over 65 to self-isolate at home with pay; along with employees who have tested positive or have had direct contact with a person who has tested positive.

Eleven employees have recovered and have returned to work, Kolterman said.

