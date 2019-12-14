Lincoln native recalls how Pearl Harbor pulled him into war

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Richard Wright is celebrating his 98th birthday this month, only days after marking the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.
Those two dates are related in more than their proximity on the calendar. The attack on Pearl Harbor is what led Wright to join the armed forces.
"After graduating from high school, my aim was to go into forestry," said Wright, who was born in Lincoln and grew up in California. "But then the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor."
For years, experts have contended that the attack on Pearl Harbor may have been the worst idea in military history. It inflicted the damage the Japanese intended. However, the lives and equipment lost inspired a generation of men and women willing to do anything to defend their country.
Wright immediately joined the Army and was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division.
Their training was often at high altitudes and at temperatures as low as 45 degrees below zero. Wright fought in two battles on two different continents. His first action came on Kiska in the Aleutian Islands, which the Japanese had occupied for about a year. Before the attack, Japanese forces secretly abandoned the island, but they left in place land mines, trip wires and other traps for soldiers.
"It was so foggy that you couldn't see your hand in front of your face," Wright said, recalling his involvement 78 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor. "We lost several men to friendly fire because you would see something moving in the distance and not know who it was."
After securing Kiska, the 10th Mountain Division faced another problem. Predictions for the battle were that a third of the men would be killed. When they weren't, survivors faced a significant food and ration shortage, even relying on some provisions the Japanese troops left behind.
"We found barrels of fish and cherries," Wright said. "None of us could stomach it. I don't know what they were soaking in, but we couldn't eat it."
After securing the island, they returned to Camp Hale in Colorado for more training, the only time during his military service that Wright ended up in the hospital.
"I laid down one night to sleep next to a bush and it turned out it was poison oak," Wright said with a chuckle. "I spent almost two weeks in the hospital. It was miserable."
After Wright was released from the hospital, he and his division were sent to Italy. They were to engage the Gothic Line, a large cadre of Nazi fighters entrenched in the Alps north of Florence.
He said there were mines and trip wires everywhere and all of the towns had been destroyed by German artillery.
You have free articles remaining.
"When they were coming, it sounded like a freight train coming at you," Wright said of the powerful German weaponry. He recalled another time where he was on patrol with his Browning automatic rifle and saw a German staff car in the valley.
"Once we took over Mount Belvedere, we were pushing the Germans toward Po Valley," he said. "I was on patrol and I came over the top of a ridge and saw that staff car. I put some tracers in it. I shot at that staff car and he really tore up the road. I don't think I hit it."
Wright also recalled a time near the end of the war when his division was marching up a gully. They weren't expecting any enemy fire when suddenly a sniper's bullet hit one of his best friends.
He said the shot that killed his friend Walt was the last shot taken at his division before the end of the war.
After the war ended, the division, known as the "Ski Soldiers," returned home and brought their skills with them.
Wright was one of dozens of members of the 10th Mountain Division who came back to develop or work at ski resorts. Wright got married and lived in California briefly before he and his wife moved to Aspen, Colorado.
Wright had spent a lot of time in Aspen while he was training at Camp Hale. He loved the skiing there most of all.
"It was pure powder all the way down," Wright said. "We knew we had to come back after the war was over."
In Aspen, Wright worked in the construction industry during the building season and taught skiing in the winter.
But it wasn't easy at first. The couple was offered a room in his boss' hotel, but the wood lathe had been removed from the walls and there was nothing in the room.
So Wright found a cabin for them to stay in. The roof's shingles were split, water came from an irrigation ditch and they had an outhouse. He was soon able to buy a lot in Aspen and built a home on it.
Wright was a part owner of Little Annie and Richmond Hill resorts and ran his Aspen-based construction company for 30 years until he and his wife retired to New Mexico. His wife, Ester "Bobbie" Wright, died in 2016 at the age of 94. At that time, his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tom Bass, invited him to come to the Black Hills and live with them in Piedmont.
Wright said he has had a good life and serving in the 10th Mountain Division was a big reason for that. Even though many in his group would never make it back from the war, he has no regrets about joining.
"I'd go back and do it all again," Wright said.