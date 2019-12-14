Lincoln native recalls how Pearl Harbor pulled him into war

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Richard Wright is celebrating his 98th birthday this month, only days after marking the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.

Those two dates are related in more than their proximity on the calendar. The attack on Pearl Harbor is what led Wright to join the armed forces.

"After graduating from high school, my aim was to go into forestry," said Wright, who was born in Lincoln and grew up in California. "But then the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor."

For years, experts have contended that the attack on Pearl Harbor may have been the worst idea in military history. It inflicted the damage the Japanese intended. However, the lives and equipment lost inspired a generation of men and women willing to do anything to defend their country.

Wright immediately joined the Army and was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division.

Their training was often at high altitudes and at temperatures as low as 45 degrees below zero. Wright fought in two battles on two different continents. His first action came on Kiska in the Aleutian Islands, which the Japanese had occupied for about a year. Before the attack, Japanese forces secretly abandoned the island, but they left in place land mines, trip wires and other traps for soldiers.