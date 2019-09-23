The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday identified the three people killed Friday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80.
Those killed were Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler, and Lincoln residents Daniel Seelhoff, 50, and Scott Gaylord, 54.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. in eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Gibbon exit.
In a news release, the State Patrol said traffic had slowed as it approached a construction zone when a semi, driven by Kenneth Kratt, 34, of Madera, California, struck an SUV from behind.
The crash involved seven vehicles, including the SUV driven by Vanicek, and a second SUV, driven by Gaylord, the State Patrol said. Seelhoff was a passenger in Vanicek's vehicle.
The State Patrol said injuries to three others were not considered life-threatening.
The investigation into the crash continues. No charges had been filed as of 10 a.m. Monday.