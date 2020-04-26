Lincoln man's composting business restores prairie nutrients in natural way

He launched the product in response to growing discussions by those in the soil health community about the “soil food web.” Picard said the process essentially gives the worms free air space and recirculates the older material to make it more fungal. It took about five years for the base material to reach the level of fungal activity it needed. It’s now at a ratio of about 1-to-2, fungal to bacteria, he said.

“Our soils are lacking fungal networks that are killed due to tillage,” he explained. “If we can replace the fungal networks and help restore them to make the regenerative capacity increase more quickly, we can reduce the need for other inputs.”

He’s continually looking for new ways to help farmers regenerate their soils. Lately, he put calls into ADM and High Plains inquiring about the byproducts from the corn processing they do. It could be a substitute for food waste until things get back to normal.

“With COVID-19, it’s just another challenge we have to work through,” Picard said.

Still, food waste is the best base for his products. It makes the strongest feedstock for the worms and creates the most robust compost, he said.

