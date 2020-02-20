Lincoln man killed in Richardson County crash

A 69-year-old Lincoln man died Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. 75 near Stella, the Richardson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
According to authorities, a northbound 2007 Dodge Ram pulling a flatbed trailer crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by Robert Hansen of Lincoln.
Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The unidentified driver of the northbound pickup was treated and released from an Auburn hospital.
The crash was reported at 6:41 a.m.
No other details of the crash were immediately available.