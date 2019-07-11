The victim of a homicide that occurred at a Fairbury park last week has been identified.
Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen on Thursday said 28-year-old Marc C. Jarrell of Lincoln was gunned down in Crystal Springs Park on July 1.
On Wednesday, a fifth suspect was arrested in connection with the homicide.
A Nebraska State Patrol investigator arrested Logan J. Evans, 20, in Beatrice on Wednesday afternoon, Sorensen said at a news conference Thursday morning. Evans has been charged with accessory to a second-degree murder and is being held in the Gage County Jail.
Evans has no bond, but Sorensen said he expects one to be set later Thursday. He said Evans could face additional charges as the investigation continues.
Evans' arrest is the fifth made after Jarrell's shooting in Crystal Springs Park last week. His body was found Monday morning alongside a road south of Fairbury. An autopsy was completed and family members were notified.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and improper disposal of human remains Wednesday. Caitlyn H. Grable, 21, has been charged with accessory to second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, assault and tampering with evidence. Trey D. Saathoff, 23, has also been charged with accessory to second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, while Realidy A. Schram, 18, is being held on accessory to second-degree murder.
"The five people that we have in custody, we believe are the people that were there, plus the victim," Sorensen said. "So there were a total of six people."
Sorensen said Schram and Saathoff are being held in Jefferson County Jail, while Gilbert and Grable are being held in the Saline County Jail. He said this was due to the small jails and to prevent the suspects from manufacturing stories.
No motive has been established in the homicide, but Sorensen said he is working with other law enforcement agencies to determine one.
"We have a lot of Is to dot, Ts to cross and a lot of legwork to do," he said.