Richard Fortner went to get his wife a pop and ended up driving away Friday with a new Ford pickup.

Fortner, of Lincoln, is the first winner of this year's Trucks & Bucks Nebraska Lottery scratch game. A total of eight Ford F-150s will be awarded this year.

Fortner bought his winning scratch ticket at the Super C in Ceresco, where he stopped for a pop and grabbed a couple of scratch tickets.

He scratched his tickets at home and learned he was a winner.

