Lincoln man critically injured in shooting in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- A 31-year-old Lincoln man was critically injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Grand Island and police say they have identified a suspect.

Grand Island police say Gary Zierke III is in critical condition and has been taken by life flight to an Omaha hospital.

Police responded to an area near Sycamore and Oklahoma streets at 12:20 a.m. and officers found Zierke with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Police said they believe the shooting was drug-related. Zierke was found lying in the grass close to a vehicle.

“I don’t think we have it tied to a specific residence,” said Capt. Jim Duering.

Police have identified a suspect, who they did not identify, and are coordinating a search with other law enforcement agencies.

