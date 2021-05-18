Lincoln man convicted of attempted murder in shooting in Grand Island last year

A jury has found a Lincoln man guilty of attempted murder for shooting another Lincoln man in Grand Island last year.

Antoine Johnson, 34, had argued it was self-defense at a trial that started there last week.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said on Tuesday the jury found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and illegal discharge of a firearm in a shooting that left Gary Zierke III, then a 31-year-old of Lincoln, critically injured early May 28.

Johnson was found not guilty of kidnapping and a weapons charge.

His sentencing has been set for July.

"Of course we're disappointed we didn't get a conviction for the kidnapping, which we believe took place, but I'm grateful the jury found him guilty of the other charges," Klein said. "I'm going to be seeking a lengthy prison sentence to give Gary Zierke some justice, because his life will never be the same."

In an affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Grand Island police said a 911 call sent them to Sycamore Street and Oklahoma Avenue, where they found Zierke lying in the street.

He'd been shot once in the head.