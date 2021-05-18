 Skip to main content
Lincoln man convicted of attempted murder in shooting in Grand Island last year
Lincoln man convicted of attempted murder in shooting in Grand Island last year

  Updated
A jury has found a Lincoln man guilty of attempted murder for shooting another Lincoln man in Grand Island last year.

Antoine Johnson, 34, had argued it was self-defense at a trial that started there last week.

Antoine Johnson

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said on Tuesday the jury found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and illegal discharge of a firearm in a shooting that left Gary Zierke III, then a 31-year-old of Lincoln, critically injured early May 28.

Johnson was found not guilty of kidnapping and a weapons charge.

His sentencing has been set for July.

"Of course we're disappointed we didn't get a conviction for the kidnapping, which we believe took place, but I'm grateful the jury found him guilty of the other charges," Klein said. "I'm going to be seeking a lengthy prison sentence to give Gary Zierke some justice, because his life will never be the same."

In an affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Grand Island police said a 911 call sent them to Sycamore Street and Oklahoma Avenue, where they found Zierke lying in the street. 

He'd been shot once in the head.

Law enforcement quickly started looking for a red SUV with alphanumeric plates that witnesses had seen speeding away with the suspected shooter in the backseat, according to scanner traffic.

Grand Island Police investigator Bruce Collamore said a State Patrol trooper spotted a red Chevrolet Trailblazer headed east on Interstate 80 near the Aurora exit. When the trooper stopped it, the man in the backseat, Johnson, ran and got away, he said.

Later that day, State Patrol troopers found Johnson in a ditch about a mile south of I-80 and arrested him.

Police said the shooting was believed to be drug-related.

Collamore said the driver of the Trailblazer had driven Zierke and Johnson from Lincoln to Grand Island for a suspected drug deal at a home on Kimball Avenue. While there, Johnson allegedly ran over to Zierke and shot him once, then ran back to the SUV, according to the affidavit for Johnson's arrest. 

Lincoln police said Johnson was in downtown Lincoln early March 15 when Timothy Montgomery was shot and killed in a disturbance outside the Main Street Bar.

He was charged with failure to comply for refusing to give his name and date of birth after he was seen running from the area right after the shooting.

Another man, Marcus Winston, stands accused of first-degree murder for that shooting.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

