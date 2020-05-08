Lincoln judge affirms denial of Medicaid coverage for skilled nursing facility care for guard shot 6 times

They said his medical condition was "not so complex or complicated that he needed skilled services during that time frame," according to the order.

Last June, QLI appealed the denial to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care, which held an administrative hearing in September, where QLI offered the testimony of a doctor who said he would have approved the request to counter Nebraska Total Care's doctors.

The following month, Matthew Van Patton, then director of the division, affirmed the decision to deny reimbursement, saying the records that QLI submitted to Nebraska Total Care did not demonstrate that skilled nursing facility care was medically necessary.

The patient didn't qualify for skilled nursing facility care because he "did not have any identified goals, had met nearly all of his goals at the acute rehabilitation facility, and could receive a less restrictive level of care," according to the decision.

In November, QLI petitioned the Lancaster County District Court to review the decision.