{{featured_button_text}}
Painted lady butterfly

After a good breeding year, migrating painted lady butterflies are being seen more often in Nebraska.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Question: Why so many butterflies this year in the middle of the highway? 

Why did the painted lady cross the road? 

On some Nebraska highways this summer, it's seemed to some drivers like a painted lady massacre. There are at least hundreds flying across any given roadway in the country, ending their lives in your grille and meeting your windshield head-on. 

It can be a painful drive for butterfly lovers. 

Lincoln Insider logo

Jody Green, Lancaster County extension specialist, is an urban entomologist and usually fields questions about bed bugs, head lice, ants, termites, cockroaches, fleas. So she's happy to answer questions on some of the prettier insects.

Every so often, she says, there's a painted lady boom in Nebraska, after a good breeding year in California or the desert. Large numbers of migrating butterflies, and then second and third generations that emerge in Nebraska fields, are flying through and around the state. 

"This year has been very heavy for the painted lady," she said. "It just needs the right environmental conditions, temperature, sometimes the good winds getting blown up here will help them out, too." 

Painted ladies come from thistle caterpillars, and there's plenty of thistles and soybean leaves, which they also like, along the state's highways near farmers' fields, Green said. The adults that emerge then need nectar, so they have to cross the road in search of flowers and nectar sources to satisfy their appetites.  

Butterfly sunflower

After a good breeding year, migrating painted lady butterflies are being seen more often in Nebraska.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In the mornings, you may see them on the road warming their wings, shaking off the fog and dew, for the takeoff. 

"Unfortunately, we do end up murdering a lot with our vehicles," Green said. "If they're coming off plants along the highway, then they're just kind of there. It's like the caterpillars crossing the road. They do not know about those hidden dangers. It happens." 

Flora and fauna found in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

State government reporter

JoAnne Young covers state government, including the Legislature and state agencies, and the people they serve.

Load comments