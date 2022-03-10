Lincoln dodges another winter storm with season record for least snow in sight

Once again, a winter storm that showed promise petered out.

Lincoln officially received only 0.3 inches of snow from the storm that moved through overnight, well below the 2-4 inches that had been forecast.

A winter weather advisory that had been issued for the Lincoln area was canceled several hours early.

Forecasters said dry air moved into the area and shifted the storm track to the south, dumping the heavy snow in Kansas, where some locations not far from the Nebraska border reported 10 inches or more.

In Nebraska, the areas that got the most snow were near the Kansas border. Areas near Falls City and Benkelman reported 6 inches, Fairbury officially picked up 5 inches and Clay Center saw 4 inches.

Most areas of southeastern Nebraska got anywhere from 1-3 inches.

With Thursday's snowfall, Lincoln's winter total climbed to 5.1 inches. And with no storm in the short-term forecast and with the calendar approaching mid-March, Lincoln has a good shot of breaking the all-time record for least snow, which is 7.2 inches in the winter of 1967-68.

The lack of snow continues to contribute to extremely dry conditions.

Lincoln has already received more precipitation in the first 10 days of March than it did in December, January and February combined.

February was the third-driest in Lincoln history, and winter as a whole has been the fourth-driest on record in the state.

That has led to increasing drought. As of Thursday, 98% of the state was in some level of drought, with 38% in severe drought.

There is very little chance for precipitation in Lincoln over the next week. Temperatures will remain cold Friday, with highs in the low 30s. The high is forecast to reach 40 degrees Saturday, before a warmup that will bring 60s and 70s for much of next week.

