Lincoln could get 3-4 inches of rain during the weekend, forecasters say

If the forecast pans out, Lincoln could be in for its most significant rainfall event in quite some time.
The National Weather Service says Lincoln could see 3-4 inches of rain Saturday and Sunday as a major storm works its way across the state.
The weather service said temperature forecasts for eastern Nebraska have been trending higher, which has led to the expectation of higher amounts of rain. Most areas of central, eastern and southeastern Nebraska are likely to see all rain and little or no snow from the storm.
The precipitation will be widespread, with nearly all areas of the state expected to get anywhere from 2-4 inches of precipitation.
Though most of the state will see rain, parts of the Panhandle could see a foot or more of snow. As of Friday morning, the forecast called for 12-18 inches in Kimball and 18-24 inches in Harrison.
Most of the Panhandle is in a winter storm watch from Friday night through Monday morning, and the weather service said people should "prepare for blizzard conditions," because winds could gust up to 45 mph.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said during a Friday afternoon news conference he had "no doubt" the storm will affect travel in western Nebraska, and he said is expecting there will be some road closures because of heavy and blowing snow.
The heaviest rain in Lincoln is forecast to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday.
The last time Lincoln got more than an inch of precipitation in one day was Jan. 25, when a record 14.5 inches of snow fell. The last time it got more than an inch of rain in a day was July 21, when 1.56 inches fell. July 20-21 was also the last significant two-day rain event, when 2.19 inches fell.
The timing of the storm is eerily similar to the one two years ago that led to widespread flooding that caused more than $1 billion in damage to the state, but officials do not predict flooding will be a concern this time.
That storm also brought heavy rain and snow to most of the state during the second week in March, but the difference this time is that there is no snow on the ground and rivers are largely free of ice.
Also, much of the state is now experiencing mild drought conditions, as opposed to two years ago, when the ground was saturated after several years of above-average precipitation.
"With the moderate to heavy rain forecast to fall on dry and unfrozen ground over the course of 40 hours, we are not currently anticipating any flooding," the weather service said on Twitter.
Temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to be near seasonal norms for the next several days, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
AFTERMATH OF 2019 FLOOD
