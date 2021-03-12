Lincoln could get 3-4 inches of rain during the weekend, forecasters say

The heaviest rain in Lincoln is forecast to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The last time Lincoln got more than an inch of precipitation in one day was Jan. 25, when a record 14.5 inches of snow fell. The last time it got more than an inch of rain in a day was July 21, when 1.56 inches fell. July 20-21 was also the last significant two-day rain event, when 2.19 inches fell.

The timing of the storm is eerily similar to the one two years ago that led to widespread flooding that caused more than $1 billion in damage to the state, but officials do not predict flooding will be a concern this time.

That storm also brought heavy rain and snow to most of the state during the second week in March, but the difference this time is that there is no snow on the ground and rivers are largely free of ice.

Also, much of the state is now experiencing mild drought conditions, as opposed to two years ago, when the ground was saturated after several years of above-average precipitation.

"With the moderate to heavy rain forecast to fall on dry and unfrozen ground over the course of 40 hours, we are not currently anticipating any flooding," the weather service said on Twitter.