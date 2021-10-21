‘Like a bomb’ – Small town of Taylor rattled by building blast

She was sitting outside the Lazy D on Tuesday afternoon when the ground shook, her ears started ringing — and the front door to Taylor’s old grocery store flew nearly a block across the city park.

“It was loud,” Taylor Guest said. “It was a big kaboom. It was like a bomb.”

She and her boyfriend looked over the beer garden’s fence and saw a cloud of smoke and dust billowing from what remained of the vacant two-story building, its pieces now scattering across Murry Street.

And at first, she didn’t know what she was looking at.

“I was just kind of in shock, because we literally saw the explosion, you know? We saw debris flying, and then it was just crazy.”

They left the restaurant, ran across the park and joined the 30 to 40 others who were immediately drawn to the scene.

Including the owners of Creekside at Calamus West, who barely escaped the brunt of the blast.

“Just missed us!” they posted on Facebook, along with photos of the debris. “Thank god! This happened 10 seconds before we were gonna drive in front of these buildings … We saw stuff fly out right in front of us in the road.”