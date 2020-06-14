'Life can change in a heartbeat': Business owner reflects on Columbus accident

“It changes absolutely everything in your life,” she said. “When you love somebody, it’s family. I think everyone finds the strength that they need in their faith."

Preister said it was mentally life-changing for him.

“Life can change in a heartbeat,” he said. “And it sure did for me.”

He is doing much better, he said, and walking with a walker. There will be some lifelong physical changes. For example, the doctors don’t think they will be able to repair his shoulder, he said. He also might end up with a limp since his knee was broken in several places, and he might never be able to straighten his leg completely again.

“I’ve learned to appreciate things more. I am a go-getter and I was always 'Go, go, go.' At work, with my son, we’ve always been so crazy busy that I’ve always, you know, 'Let’s get there in the morning, let’s get out and let’s get going,'” he said. “And now I haven’t been able to go back to work and I probably won't be for a couple more months."

They always practiced safety, Preister said, but now it’s even more important for them to be safe.

“It ain’t always about getting everything done,” he said.