 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Libraries across state to discuss 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection
View Comments
editor's pick

Libraries across state to discuss 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection

{{featured_button_text}}
The Nebraska Center for the Book logo

Readers across the state will soon have an opportunity to put their discussion skills to use at their local libraries.

The One Book One Nebraska reading program will spread discussion statewide about their 2021 book selection, "Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II."

One Book One Nebraska, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission, will plan book discussions, activities and events revolving around the 2021 winning book with help from libraries and other literary and cultural organizations. 

Every year, the selection committee nominates a book by a Nebraskan or about Nebraska. The One Book One Nebraska reading program has been active now for 17 years. 

This year's book, by James J. Kimble, chronicles the state of Nebraska during World War II when Henry Doorly developed a statewide plan to collect scrap metal for arms production. The book examines how the state and county effort in Nebraska turned into the blueprint for the national war effort in scrap metal and arms production. 

Materials that will assist with local reading and discussion activities will be available after Jan. 1 at the One Book One Nebraska website. Activity listings and updates will be posted on the group's Facebook page. Recommendations for the book selection is open to the public year-round.  

Voters can drop off ballots at Lincoln, Lancaster County library branches
City fee increases draw ire but Lincoln budget sails through council
Councilman proposes restoring cuts to Lincoln libraries, parks while leaving street money alone
Budget cuts: Lincoln libraries would close for a weekend day
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News