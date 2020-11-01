Libraries across state to discuss 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection

Readers across the state will soon have an opportunity to put their discussion skills to use at their local libraries.

The One Book One Nebraska reading program will spread discussion statewide about their 2021 book selection, "Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II."

One Book One Nebraska, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission, will plan book discussions, activities and events revolving around the 2021 winning book with help from libraries and other literary and cultural organizations.

Every year, the selection committee nominates a book by a Nebraskan or about Nebraska. The One Book One Nebraska reading program has been active now for 17 years.

This year's book, by James J. Kimble, chronicles the state of Nebraska during World War II when Henry Doorly developed a statewide plan to collect scrap metal for arms production. The book examines how the state and county effort in Nebraska turned into the blueprint for the national war effort in scrap metal and arms production.