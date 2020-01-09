Lexington police seek missing teen who may be in Lincoln
  • Updated
Lexington police believe a missing 17-year-old girl may be in Lincoln.

Neili Yulissa Lemus-Juarez is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Lexington Police Department said she may be in the Lincoln area.

Neili Yulissa Lemus-Juarez

Authorities urged anyone with knowledge of Lemus-Juarez's location to call Lexington police at 308-324-2317 or contact the department on its Facebook page.

