Lexington police seek missing teen who may be in Lincoln

Lexington police believe a missing 17-year-old girl may be in Lincoln.
Neili Yulissa Lemus-Juarez is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Lexington Police Department said she may be in the Lincoln area.
Authorities urged anyone with knowledge of Lemus-Juarez's location to call Lexington police at 308-324-2317 or contact the department on its Facebook page.
