Lexington man who was tased while sitting in a swing sues Cozad police sergeant for excessive force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lexington man and his sister this week sued a Cozad police sergeant and the city of Cozad in federal court for his use of a Taser on the man May 28, who was sitting in a swing in his sister's backyard, his empty hands clearly visible.

That day, Hilario Velasquez had been at the house of his sister, Sarah Garrett, in Cozad, before a family gathering to celebrate Garrett's graduation from cosmetology school.

They were talking in the backyard when Cozad Police Sgt. John Peden came up, demanding to know where their brother was, telling Garrett's young daughter to "get the hell out of here," their attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said in the complaint.

Then, Peden and at least one other officer came in the yard through a gate without permission, she said.

It wasn't clear why police were looking for their brother. Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery wouldn't say and declined to comment on the lawsuit.

But a 50-second video clip shows what happened next.

When Peden told Velasquez he had to leave, Velasquez said they weren't looking for him, and he didn't have anything to do with it.

"Just get up and leave," Peden told Velasquez, Peden pointing a Taser at him.