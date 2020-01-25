'Let It Go': Nebraska trooper turns to 'Frozen' to help calm young girl

FREMONT -- When Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Steven Sosnowski comes home from work, Disney’s “Frozen” is usually playing in the house.

It’s one of his boys’ favorite movies. His 3-month-old is still too young to belt out the lyrics to “Let It Go” alongside Elsa, but his 18-month-old does his best to sign along.

“I’ve seen it at least 50 times,” Sosnowski said. “It’s a typical movie for me that will be playing at home. They’re always singing and getting involved.”

Sosnowski, who just completed his State Patrol training and is three weeks into his job, has garnered attention for helping to calm a young girl by talking about the Disney movie after her mom slid into a ditch near Waterloo on Tuesday.

Sosnowski responded to the call with another trooper, and when they arrived, the girl's father was trying to pull the vehicle out of the ditch, but couldn’t get enough traction.

The family and troopers decided to move the children to the father’s vehicle where it was safer.