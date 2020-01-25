'Let It Go': Nebraska trooper turns to 'Frozen' to help calm young girl
View Comments
alert top story

'Let It Go': Nebraska trooper turns to 'Frozen' to help calm young girl

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Trooper 'Frozen'

Trooper Steven Sosnowski talked about his favorite "Frozen characters" with a little girl after the family's vehicle slid into a ditch near Waterloo on Tuesday. 

 Courtesy photo

FREMONT -- When Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Steven Sosnowski comes home from work, Disney’s “Frozen” is usually playing in the house.

It’s one of his boys’ favorite movies. His 3-month-old is still too young to belt out the lyrics to “Let It Go” alongside Elsa, but his 18-month-old does his best to sign along.

“I’ve seen it at least 50 times,” Sosnowski said. “It’s a typical movie for me that will be playing at home. They’re always singing and getting involved.”

Sosnowski, who just completed his State Patrol training and is three weeks into his job, has garnered attention for helping to calm a young girl by talking about the Disney movie after her mom slid into a ditch near Waterloo on Tuesday.

Steven Sosnowski

Trooper Steven Sosnowski

Sosnowski responded to the call with another trooper, and when they arrived, the girl's father was trying to pull the vehicle out of the ditch, but couldn’t get enough traction.

The family and troopers decided to move the children to the father’s vehicle where it was safer.

“The kids were little troopers, but there was a lot going on around them and their brain was all over the place,” Sosnowski said. “When I noticed Elsa I thought it would be a good conversation starter to get her mind off of things.”

From there, the conversation between the trooper and child took off.

They talked about their favorite characters, everyone from Elsa to Olaf to princess Anna.

Especially Kristoff and Sven. The little girl made sure to mention them.

“Having kids, I know how a kid’s mind works,” he said. “We do this to serve the kids and the community, we’re all a big family.”

View Comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News