'Let It Go': Nebraska trooper turns to 'Frozen' to help calm young girl

FREMONT -- When Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Steven Sosnowski comes home from work, Disney’s “Frozen” is usually playing in the house.
It’s one of his boys’ favorite movies. His 3-month-old is still too young to belt out the lyrics to “Let It Go” alongside Elsa, but his 18-month-old does his best to sign along.
“I’ve seen it at least 50 times,” Sosnowski said. “It’s a typical movie for me that will be playing at home. They’re always singing and getting involved.”
Sosnowski, who just completed his State Patrol training and is three weeks into his job, has garnered attention for helping to calm a young girl by talking about the Disney movie after her mom slid into a ditch near Waterloo on Tuesday.
Sosnowski responded to the call with another trooper, and when they arrived, the girl's father was trying to pull the vehicle out of the ditch, but couldn’t get enough traction.
The family and troopers decided to move the children to the father’s vehicle where it was safer.
“The kids were little troopers, but there was a lot going on around them and their brain was all over the place,” Sosnowski said. “When I noticed Elsa I thought it would be a good conversation starter to get her mind off of things.”
From there, the conversation between the trooper and child took off.
**Dad Skills Alert**— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 23, 2020
When a mom and kids slid into a ditch near Waterloo yesterday, Troopers responded to help.
That's when Trooper Sosnowski's dad skills came into play, talking to this young lady about #Frozen to keep her mind off the scary scene.#TrooperPride #OlafIsFunny pic.twitter.com/8WCWICgXRq
They talked about their favorite characters, everyone from Elsa to Olaf to princess Anna.
Especially Kristoff and Sven. The little girl made sure to mention them.
“Having kids, I know how a kid’s mind works,” he said. “We do this to serve the kids and the community, we’re all a big family.”