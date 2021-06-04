Length limits dropped as Game and Parks seeks to reduce fish population at Wagon Train Lake

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to help harvest the existing fish at Wagon Train Lake east of Hickman ahead of upcoming renovations.

The commission has placed the lake under a fish salvage. Until June 4, 2022, fishers will be allowed to capture fish by hook and line or archery with no minimum length limits on fish, according to a news release. Bag limits will be maintained and fishers must have a fishing license.

Due to the concern about the spread of aquatic invasive species and other unwanted species, salvaged fish cannot be sold or used to stock other bodies of water.

After labor day, a 12-foot drawdown will take place at the lake to allow sediment collected in the basins to be excavated. The drawdown will also help remove the existing, degrading fish stock of the lake.

After the drawdown, fish and habitat features will be added to the lake, and the lake's boat ramp facilities and access jetties will be repaired.

The lake will be restocked in 2022 with largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, black crappie, walleye and muskellunge.

