For the first time in six months, all bridges over the Missouri River in Southeast Nebraska are open to traffic.
The Missouri Department of Transportation opened U.S. 159 this week after floodwaters receded east of Rulo.
The route reopened for two weeks in September before flooding again covered roads in the area.
Since March, floodwaters have closed bridges at La Platte, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo at different times, forcing those traveling to and from Iowa, Missouri and the Interstate 29 corridor to go miles out of their way.