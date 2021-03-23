 Skip to main content
Lane closures planned on U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice
Lane closures planned on U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice

Traffic lanes on U.S. 77 will be closed off and on throughout the remainder of the year as part of a road construction project north of Pickrell.

Work is expected to begin Monday on the $10.5 million project that includes culvert, bridge and concrete repairs, lighting, median and guardrail replacement, and grading and asphalt, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work extends from north of Pickrell to south of Cortland and includes the intersections with Nebraska 41.

Traffic will be maintained during construction, but motorists should be alert for lane closures.

The project is expected to extend through December.

