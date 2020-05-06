You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Landlords warned that housing-related sexual harassment won't be tolerated, U.S. attorney for Nebraska says
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Landlords warned that housing-related sexual harassment won't be tolerated, U.S. attorney for Nebraska says

Joe Kelly, the U.S. attorney for Nebraska, is warning landlords that his office will investigate and prosecute anyone engaged in predatory, housing-related sexual harassment, which is illegal under the Fair Housing Act.

He said many Americans have lost their jobs or have seen their wages reduced in response to the pandemic, which has forced many to seek delays or suspensions of their rent.

Kelly said the majority of landlords have responded to these circumstances with understanding and care, trying to work with their tenants to survive the current crisis.

However, nationally there have been reports of other landlords who have responded to requests to defer rent payments with demands for sexual favors and other acts of unwelcome sexual conduct. Such behavior is reprehensible, he said.

Kelly said, unfortunately, many victims who experience this type of abuse never report it out of fear that retaliation will endanger their ability to provide shelter for themselves and their families.

"These predatory practices related to COVID-19 are particularly disturbing as these landlords exploit this national crisis by sexually harassing people in need of housing," Kelly said. "We will not hesitate to intervene when this occurs. This is not tolerated in normal times, and certainly will not be tolerated now."

He encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual harassment in housing to contact the Department of Justice Sexual Harassment in Housing Hotline at 844-380-6178, or by email to fairhousing@usdoj.gov.

Complaints also can be mailed directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1620 Dodge Street Suite 1400, Omaha, NE 68102, Attn: Laurie Kelly, Civil Rights Coordinator.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Joe Kelly

Joe Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska

 Associated Press file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News