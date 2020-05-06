Landlords warned that housing-related sexual harassment won't be tolerated, U.S. attorney for Nebraska says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joe Kelly, the U.S. attorney for Nebraska, is warning landlords that his office will investigate and prosecute anyone engaged in predatory, housing-related sexual harassment, which is illegal under the Fair Housing Act.

He said many Americans have lost their jobs or have seen their wages reduced in response to the pandemic, which has forced many to seek delays or suspensions of their rent.

Kelly said the majority of landlords have responded to these circumstances with understanding and care, trying to work with their tenants to survive the current crisis.

However, nationally there have been reports of other landlords who have responded to requests to defer rent payments with demands for sexual favors and other acts of unwelcome sexual conduct. Such behavior is reprehensible, he said.

Kelly said, unfortunately, many victims who experience this type of abuse never report it out of fear that retaliation will endanger their ability to provide shelter for themselves and their families.