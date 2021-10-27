 Skip to main content
Lancaster County sheriff warns motorists to watch for deer as hunting, harvest seasons loom
Lancaster County sheriff warns motorists to watch for deer as hunting, harvest seasons loom

Deer mating season runs from October through December and during this time of year, they’re especially active.

Already this year, 176 motorists have collided with deer in Lancaster County, Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Wednesday. That's a 13% uptick from last year's year-to-date total, when 157 deer suffered the same fate. 

As harvest season marches on and firearm deer hunting season looms, Wagner warned motorists of the annual influx of deer coming soon to Nebraska's roadways. 

"Motorists are reminded, that with sunrise and sunset being pretty close to the commute times -- that's when deer are most active," Wagner said. 

The sheriff said corn and soybean harvests seem to spur deer into a season of higher mobility. And hunting season -- bow hunting in Nebraska started Sept. 1, while firearm season starts Nov. 13 -- also seems to heighten the anxieties of deer. 

Plus, Wagner said, it's mating season.  

"You know how they get crazy during rut," he said. "They're all in love." 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

