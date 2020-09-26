 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 96 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reports 96 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing the community total to 6,233, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The number of deaths remained at 24.

The number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 552, an increase over the previous week's total of 541. The positivity rate for the week was 15.2%, which is the highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate was 12.4% last week.

As of Saturday evening, there have been 43,596 cases statewide and 469 deaths linked to the disease.

