Lancaster County confirms 23 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 23 new coronavirus cases

  • Updated
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the community total to 4,468 cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 13.3%, which is up from 10.7% the week prior. There were 475 cases reported for the week ending Saturday, which is a new high and 127 more than the previous week.

Statewide, there have been 35,886 cases and 404 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

