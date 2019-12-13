1 killed, 3 injured in crash on icy highway near Mead

One person was killed and three more were injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on an icy highway north of Mead, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.
At about 9:30 a.m., the agency said a Ford F-250 truck lost control on icy pavement, crossed into the path of an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee and struck the SUV. The collision occurred about 1¾ miles north of Mead on U.S. 77.
The front-seat passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep was transported to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup was transported to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. A passenger in the back seat was treated and released.
The sheriff's office said seat belts were used and that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. Names will not be released until family members have been notified.