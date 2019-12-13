1 killed, 3 injured in crash on icy highway near Mead

One person was killed and three more were injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on an icy highway north of Mead, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:30 a.m., the agency said a Ford F-250 truck lost control on icy pavement, crossed into the path of an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee and struck the SUV. The collision occurred about 1¾ miles north of Mead on U.S. 77.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The front-seat passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep was transported to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. A passenger in the back seat was treated and released.

The sheriff's office said seat belts were used and that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. Names will not be released until family members have been notified.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.