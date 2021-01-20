Keystone XL opponents joyous as Biden revokes approval

Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline expressed joy over the action by President Joe Biden on Wednesday to revoke approval of the controversial oil pipeline set to flow through Nebraska.

“I can’t stop laughing,” anti-pipeline pioneer Jane Kleeb said. “I always knew this day would come.”

Even though it took 10 years with “lots of tears and setbacks,” she acknowledged.

Kleeb, the Hastings activist who led the way and now is the state's Democratic chairwoman, said victory was finally achieved over the opposition of “the Republican Party, Big Oil and half the Democratic Party.”

There are “lots of lessons” from that, she said, not only about perseverance, but also the strength of “friendships and unlikely relations,” combined with “tears and setbacks” along the way.

“Thank you President Biden and all the thousands of voices who have stood strong these many years,” said Jeanne Crumly, an O’Neill-area rancher whose land was in the path of the pipeline.

But another leading opponent expressed worries that the project, which had been blocked by President Barack Obama then resurrected by President Donald Trump, wasn’t killed forever.