Kettle corn shop opens in downtown Beatrice

Headlines of businesses forced to close their doors due to COVID-19 have become a regular occurrence, but the pandemic prompted one man to open, rather than close, a store.

Dean’s Gourmet Kettle Corn opened for business at 811 E. Court St. in Beatrice late last month.

Owner Dean Lottman had been selling kettle corn for about four years after he retired from Nebraska Public Power District and was looking for an enjoyable way to make money.

He’s sold kettle corn at the Gage County Fair, Czech Days and a variety of events reaching as far west as Holdrege.

Business at shows and events was good, until about March.

“I had one event, a craft show at Indian Creek Mall in March, and then they all started dropping like flies with the virus because people couldn’t go out,” Lottman said. “Everything’s been canceled through August. I was losing money not having any events to go to.”

Having a physical location has helped recover the business, which also sells pork rinds.