Kenesaw woman hospitalized after watercraft collision at Harlan County Reservoir
Kenesaw woman hospitalized after watercraft collision at Harlan County Reservoir

A 60-year-old woman has been hospitalized after another personal watercraft struck hers at Harlan County Reservoir at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. 

The Kenesaw resident and a 33-year-old male relative from Kearney were leaving Patterson Harbor on the lake's south shore when his craft struck hers, throwing the woman into the water. She was taken to Phelps County Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

The man who struck her watercraft was uninjured but was cited for not having proper boater education, which is required of all Nebraska boat operators born after 1985.

The event is still under investigation, but alcohol is not thought to be a factor.  

