Kearney teacher who was walking dies in crash after 16-year-old drives on curb
  • Updated
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has died following a car-pedestrian crash Wednesday night in Kearney.

At 9:25 p.m. Jessica Eidem and her husband Nate, both 41, were walking west on the north sidewalk near Horizon Middle School when they were struck from behind by a 2000 Buick Park Avenue that had been driving west on the street,  a Kearney Police Department accident report showed.

Jessica Eidem was a seventh-grade science teacher at Horizon.

The car, which was driven by a 16-year-old Kearney girl, left the roadway, according to the accident report, drove up on the curb and struck the Eidems. They were both transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, where Nate Eidem was listed in fair condition.

The driver was not transported from the scene.

Jessica Eidem died Friday. An autopsy has been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected of being involved.

Emergency logo 2016
